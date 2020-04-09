How to home-school during coronavirus quarantine: Moms, teachers share ideas, advice

When it comes to home-schooling, every moment is a chance for a lesson to Megan Miller.

For instance, several weeks ago, Miller, a veteran Nashville, Tennessee, home-school mom of three, set out to bake carrot muffins with the assistance of her daughter.

"I made my fourth grader do the calculations of the measurements and then double the recipe," Miller said. "I counted it as one of her math lessons for the day."

As many families are asked to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, parents are forced into a role similar to Miller's – taking on the responsibility to teach their kids.

For parents new to home-schooling, juggling lesson plans with sheltering at home is no easy task.

"Everyone’s situation is unique, everyone’s situation’s not the same," said Tiffany Crow, a Woodstock Middle School teacher in Shelby County, Tennessee. "I know as a mom myself, that you can feel guilty sometimes if you’re not able to do what you see other people doing, but understand that everyone’s gonna be in the same boat" when classes resume.

The most important thing to remember for parents during the school closures is not to be too harsh on themselves, said Bethany Rittle-Johnson, a Vanderbilt professor of psychology and human development who has a college student and two younger students at home as she juggles work.

"Parents can support kids by following their interests, getting them to explain things to them," Rittle-Johnson said. "But we don't have to replace our kids' teachers because our teachers are professionals. And so it'll be OK."

Not an easy task

Under normal circumstances, Miller said, the job of home-schooling can be hard.

The coronavirus-related closures add another layer. Usually, Miller can take her kids on field trips or take advantage of community learning programs.

"I can even tell that the kids are a little bit more agitated with each other," Miller said. "They are agitated with me. I'm more agitated with them. I think that's because we're not getting any other outside social interaction."

Short of activities, many families have flocked to educational supply stores to find resources, especially because the myriad information online can be dizzying.

Racquel Peebles, a town council member in Smyrna, Tennessee, who home-schools her two children in sixth and 12th grade, said books are some of the best hands-on tools for students. But she said lessons shouldn't be confined to just the text.

"Education is not just about what’s in the books," Peebles said. "It’s about teaching character, it’s about teaching community, and it’s about teaching respect."

Schedules and creativity

Kelly McNeely Brockman posted her kids' schedule for Monday. It came with a disclaimer.

"I have no idea what I am doing," the post read.

Brockman, whose kids usually attend Nashville public schools, said she created the list of activities for her kids to ensure a sense of normalcy. On the list is a morning workout, math and reading study and a television break.

Brockman said her kids thrive off having schedules.

"I'm definitely not one of those moms who's probably gonna stick by that schedule every day," Brockman said. "I'm really trying to do it because the structure is important to them, and I think it's important to keep your brains and their bodies going."

Sara McKelvy, who home-schools her three kids, said schedules are indeed important.

The key for every family is to find out what works best for them, she said. She said that how you go about your day depends on your family.