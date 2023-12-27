Homeschool Registration Night offered at Ivy Tech Batesville

Dec. 27—BATESVILLE — Ivy Tech Community College Batesville will host a Spring Registration Night for local home school families from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

At the event, homeschooled students and their families can learn how their students can earn college credits while in high school.

Additional information will be provided about Ivy Tech's Associate Accelerated Program, in which students can earn a two-year degree in 11 months; options to start at Ivy Tech and continue toward earning a bachelor's degree at a four-year university; and how local homeschool students can receive a $500 scholarship.

Tours of the Ivy Tech Batesville site will be provided.

Students can also view the spring schedule of classes and apply or register for dual enrollment courses this spring.

The Ivy Tech fall term begins January 16.

The college says all homeschool families are welcome.

If you have questions or cannot attend but would like more information, contact Sammie Hardebeck at shardebeck3@ivytech.edu or (812) 934-3954.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system.

It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. — Information provided