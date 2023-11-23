Is Homeskillet reopening? The scoop on the Bellingham restaurant and its recent pop-ups

Homeskillet, a popular breakfast restaurant that closed in May 2022 after 10 years of service, has recently been “popping up,” serving its well-missed food at Homeschool BBQ.

But is Homeskillet reopening?

After Tina and Kirby White, the previous owners of Homeskillet, decided to retire and closed the restaurant, Christopher Reeves, Aaron Kirschenmann and Daniel Ryan decided to take over the space and create Homeschool BBQ, according to an email from Reeves, who was also the previous general manager of Homeskillet.

The three owners opened HomeSchool BBQ in February, and serves a classic BBQ menu featuring brisket, ribs, mac and cheese, chili, pulled pork and potato salad.

“At the start of Fall, Tina and Kirby, in their infinite generosity and love, offered to do pop-up breakfasts with us to treat Bellingham to their favorite breakfasts of all time, but also bring more awareness to Bellingham that Homeschool BBQ is open and serving awesome BBQ and drinks. Perhaps the greatest challenge for a new business is getting people to know you’re there,” Reeves wrote.

Homeschool BBQ has hosted two pop ups, and is planning to have Homeskillet cooking again from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 24-26 and Dec. 30-31.

Unfortunately for Homeskillet fans, these pop-ups are the most they will see the restaurant.

“These are only special events. There is no chance of Homeskillet returning. While these are the only other pop-ups planned, they could potentially happen in the future as special fundraising events,” Reeves wrote. “We are super happy and excited to share the Homeskillet menu with everyone! Please come down and enjoy your favorite breakfasts, have a blast in the party atmosphere, but take a moment to check out the refreshed space and new BBQ menu at the same time.”

“While there is slim to no chance Homeskillet will return, we along with Tina and Kirby are very proud of what we are doing now and are doing everything to encourage Bellingham to come check us out,” Reeves wrote.

Homeschool BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday and is at 521 Kentucky St. in Bellingham.