Homestead church youth group leader, age 67, jailed on accusations of molesting teen boy

A South Dade businessman and elder leader at a Homestead church has been arrested on allegations he molested an underage teen boy.

Rick Torcise, 67, whose family has long been prominent in the Homestead area, was charged this week with engaging in a sexual act with a child. State records list him as a trustee for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told police that Torcise was a leader of the church’s youth group, and fondled him on multiple occasions between June and October. The report said that on Oct. 16, Torcise performed a sex act on the teen and asked that the teen do likewise. The teen said he complied “out of fear,” the report said.

Torcise’s charge, which is punishable by life in prison, does not normally allow for an automatic bond. Still, for reasons that weren’t immediately clear, Torscise was allowed to post a $10,000 bond. He left a Miami-Dade jail late Thursday night.

Miami-Dade police arrested Torcise on Tuesday. He invoked his right to remain silent when questioned by police, according to an arrest report. His defense attorney did not return a request for comment on Thursday night.

John Priovolos, an attorney for the victim and his family, said Torcise has been a longtime youth leader who leads Bible studies and church trips, primarily with young teenage boys.

The victim was one of various boys who’d been hired to work on Torcise’s South Miami-Dade farm, Priovolos said.

“People like Torcise prey on the vulnerable. This time, he got more than he bargained for. My client was not too weak. He is strong, and I am proud to represent him,” Priovolos said. “We will not stop until Torcise and anyone who was aware of his despicable conduct is brought to justice. We believe that there may be other victims, and if so, they must know that they are not alone.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman said Thursday night that detectives are seeking information on other possible victims. Anyone with information can the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.