Homestead ideal site for new state prison and inmate hospital, state consultants say

Miami-Dade could be the potential site for a new state prison.

The idea is being proposed by an auditing firm hired by the state to develop a master plan for Florida’s state prison system, which is at risk without the construction of at least one new prison, according to their final report.

Their firm’s final report will be presented to a House panel on Friday. It includes three plans, the most ambitious of which would require three new prisons being built over the next 20 years. The department would also need to build hundreds of new hospital beds for Florida’s projected growing inmate population, according to the report .

After analyzing the labor market and available lands across the state, the auditing firm, KPMG, listed four locations as possible sites for a new 4,800-bed prison. Two of those are in Homestead, which already has nearby correctional facilities.

One area recommended by the auditors is on the western edge of Homestead, about 10 miles from Dade Correctional Institution and 23 miles from Everglades Correctional Institution. The second site is two miles north of that.

The auditing firm also recommends an area directly south of Dade and Homestead Correctional as a place to build a new 600-bed hospital for Florida inmates. The land is currently already under the Department of Corrections’ lease, according to the report.

The other two identified spots for a new prison are in Polk and Bradford County. The land in Polk is currently listed as conservation land, which the Homestead land is not, and the auditors also warn that other prisons nearby in Bradford County have faced trouble filling staff positions.

State lawmakers would not be bound to the auditing firm’s recommendation on where to build a new prison, if they decide to do so.

In order to follow two of the auditing firm’s three recommendations for a 20-year path, lawmakers would have to decide to build a new prison this legislative session, which is scheduled to end in March.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose administration oversees the state prison system and who has the ultimate say on the state budget, would have a say in the matter too. So far, the governor’s budget recommends including money for maintaining existing prisons, but does not set aside money to build a new facility.