Homestead officials looking for men allegedly impersonating police

Homestead Police tell Channel 11 they are investigating two men who are allegedly impersonating police.

According to police, on Tuesday night, a white Impala with tinted windows used a PA system to pull over a car on 8th Avenue in Homestead.

A white man and Black man wearing police jackets, described as being nearly 6 feet tall, allegedly approached the stopped vehicle, assaulted the driver and stole his phone.

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., hear from Homestead’s police chief of things to look for when getting pulled over to make sure it’s a legitimate cop car.

