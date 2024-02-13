Homesteading Conference set for Feb. 22

Feb. 12—University of Illinois and Purdue University Extension will discuss some of the joys and challenges of homesteading at the Bi-State Homesteading Conference.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Beef House Restaurant in Covington.

The conference includes a panel on good practices for providing local foods, backyard poultry and adding beekeeping to your homestead.

The conference includes a Beef House dinner and concludes at approximately 8:30 p.m. The registration fee, which includes dinner, is $30 and is payable at the door with cash or check.

For more information and to pre-register visit https://bit.ly/BiStateHC.

For other questions, contact Kurt Lanzone, Parke County Extension, at 765-569 — 3176 or klanzone@purdue.edu; or Phil Cox, Vermillion County Extension, at 765-492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu.