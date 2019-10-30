Is HomeStreet Inc (HMST) A Good Stock To Buy?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Is HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) a buy here? The smart money is taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HMST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). HMST was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with HMST holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several formulas stock traders can use to size up their stock investments. Some of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can beat the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

How have hedgies been trading HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in HMST a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $7.5 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Lyon Street Capital, and Fisher Asset Management.