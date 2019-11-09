Is The of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) should probably be aware that a company insider, Victor Indiek, recently divested US$102k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$31.28 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 26% in their holding.

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director Sandra Cavanaugh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$143k worth of shares at a price of US$28.67 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$31.07 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the HomeStreet insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15000 shares for US$430k. On the other hand they divested 3289.57 shares, for US$103k. In total, HomeStreet insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HMST Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.0% of HomeStreet shares, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HomeStreet Insiders?

An insider sold HomeStreet shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for HomeStreet.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

