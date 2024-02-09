Hometown Heroes: Dispatcher helps baby make grand entrance into the world

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On January 23, Kristi Carello was at Michigan State Police Negaunee Post working her shift as a 911 dispatcher. While over in Gulliver, Linna Sperry-Morris shares what was going on at her house.

“It started off as like a normal day,” said Sperry-Morris. “My Mother-in-law came up because she was suppose to watch my daughter when we went to the hospital the next morning. I had an induction scheduled in Escanaba at 5:00 a.m. the following morning. We had all laid down at about 11:30 at night. I was just scrolling through my phone and my fiancé had just fallen asleep at about 12:10, 12:20. Then all of a sudden at 12:30, I heard and felt this pop. Then I had a sharp, sharp pain and I woke him up and I said, ‘I’m in a lot of pain.’ He started rubbing my back and he said, ‘You’re gonna be alright. Let’s just get some sleep for your induction.’ I stood up and my water had broke and water just started pouring our of me.”

As things we’re not turning out as planned, Linna called 911.

“She told me that she was about to have her baby and she had called in for an ambulance and wanted an ambulance to come and take her to the hospital,” said Carello. “Upon assessment through our emergency dispatch system, I found out that she was closer to having a baby than we thought.”

Kristi went into action and helped Linna deliver her baby at home.

“The call overall was 30 minutes, but the delivery took place within the first 20 minutes of the call,” said Carello. “When she called her water had already broke, she was already contracting and with the rate of her contractions, they sped up to the point where she was ready to deliver.”

Even though dispatchers go through lots of training, Kristi says training never fully prepares you for the real moment.

“You go through scenarios,” said Carello. “You always wonder if you’re going to get that call. This was like a one in a million call. In many years we haven’t had a 911 delivery.”

“I’ve been in the emergency dispatch industry now for 23 years and throughout my career in doing that I’d say just over a half dozen births,” said Jon Whitford, Unit Manager, MSP Regional Communications Center.

“My first thoughts were, well I have to figure out if she is a high-risk pregnancy,” said Carello. “Does she have any complications that I need to be watching for? Especially with patients who are preeclamptic or have other medical concerns, there’s obviously concern for the mom and the baby’s welfare. My next priority was, is there anybody in the home that can help her because she’s going to need to push. It’s going to be painful. She didn’t have an epidural or any pain management on board. It was trying to figure out all these little pieces to make sure that everything went smooth. Luckily, she had her mother-in-law at the home and her fiancé was home and they did a great job helping coach her through everything. It was a great experience overall.”

“Of course, with my yelling, my daughter had woken up, so we were all out in the living room and my daughter held my hand and she just kept saying, ‘Breathe Mommy, it’s going to be okay.’ and she’s five,” said Sperry-Morris.

Into the world came a healthy baby boy, Tanner Jr., named after his father.

“Oh yes, no complications,” said Sperry-Morris. “No nothing. He was transported to the Marquette NICU because they said he was high risk, but only because he was born at home. They did not know any of the factors or any of the numbers, nothing like that.”

“Then I heard the baby cry in the background, and I shouted to my partner, ‘The baby is born! It’s crying!’ They’re all proud and excited,” said Carello. “I was really excited for the parents. She was a trooper through all of that because she was going to go in and get induced. She initially was worried that she was going to have it in the ambulance. I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Nope, we’re going to have it at home right now.’ So, I was really proud how tough she was. She was very tough through the whole thing. her mother-in-law was really supportive, and her fiancé was waiting, trying to flag down EMS. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to deliver a baby.”

For her job well done, Kristi received the ‘Stork Award’ from Michigan State Police on her role in the successful delivery.

“Kristi has been with us for a couple of years now,” said Whitford. Very energetic, go-getter. One of the people that you hope to get on the phone when you call, because you’re going to get a comfort right away that you’re going to get taken care of and what you need is going to be taken care of.”

“It makes me feel really good because a lot of times I work midnight shift primarily and a lot of times the calls we get are ‘My loved one’s passed away’ in the morning or at night we for some reason get a lot of car accidents and we hear a lot of trauma,” said Carello. “So, getting a call like this, I think it was just what I needed at that time because there was a string there where it felt like every call that I was picking up was somebody was passing away or in a car accident. It was such a joyous moment for me because it was like finally. I love helping people. I’m in this job to help people and it felt for the first time in a while like, man, I really made a difference.”

