Hometown Kreations now open at River Valley Mall

LANCASTER − A new print business has opened at the River Valley Mall.

John Kirwin and his grandmother, Kathy Hammond, own Hometown Kreations. It is a sublimation and direct-to-film printing business. Sublimation is inked printed on paper and infused to a shirt.

John Kirwan and his grandmother, Kathy Hammond, owners of Hometown Kreations, stand inside of their new store space inside of the River Valley Mall on January 24, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"DTF means that we can print any image or design that you like," Kirwin said. "We can put it on any time of fabric that there is. That means there's no restrictions on what we can put it on in terms of fabric."

Hometown Kreations also prints on items like tumblers and cup wraps.

The business planned for a Feb. 1 grand opening in its new spot near the mall's Old Navy entrance.

Hometown Kreations started Sept. 1 last year in the former Yankee Candle spot in the mal before moving to its current approximate 5,000 square-foot space.

Kirwin said Hometown Kreations is the biggest DTF and sublimation store in Fairfield County.

"From the beginning, people knew us as Home Décor," Kirwin said. "We specialized in making signs and stuff for people's living rooms. The COVID years hit and that really killed our business for three years. That's when my grandmother came up with the idea that we get into sublimation and DTF."

Here are some more things to know about Hometown Kreations:

Kirwin and Hammond hope to expand to the Indian Mound Mall in Heath and the Easton Town Center in Columbus.

Visit the business Facebook page for more information.

The River Valley Mall is located at 1635 River Valley Circle South.

