Hometown Navy vet honored at MLK celebration

Jan. 18—A Sanford native who rose to become a leading enlisted officer in the U.S. Navy was recognized for his achievements at the Annual Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Retired Command Master Chief Lewis A. Wilson was introduced to the audience in the Dennis Wicker Civic Center by state Rep. Robert Reives II.

Wilson is now a Naval Science Instructor at Stafford High School in Stafford, Virginia.

"He's been an inspiration to me," Reives said. "He's been my best friend since high school, and you really don't know what friendship is until you have a friend like Lewis."

The two met in junior high school and attended Lee County High School where they became close friends, Reives said.

"That man showed up every day — whatever he had on was pressed, fresh, clean — he always looked good and that made an impression on me at that age."

The pair were the first in their families to attend integrated schools from grades 1-12 and dealing with that was a big step for teens, Reives said.

He recalled a French exchange student who was attending LCHS with them.

"It was enough for us to integrate with each other, but then you got this child coming all the way from France, and he and Lewis became best friends. Lewis made sure to take care of him, to watch out for him and took him around. It wasn't because he was his host, but that's the kind of guy Lewis was.

"I knew then that Lewis was going to be something," Reives said.

Lewis attended A&T State University in Greensboro and made a "life-changing decision to enlist in the Navy.

"It was a shock to my system," Reives recalled.

Wilson quickly rose to the rank of chief petty officer and retired as a command master chief.

"I could never be more proud of any friend," Reives said to Wilson, who was sitting in the audience. "I'm proud of the example you set for me."

Wilson came to the state to receive his award and used the moment to offer some of his philosophies for success.

"Be seen. You have the opportunity to be seen. Take advantage of that and be seen by someone," Wilson said. "Be heard. Let them see and learn something they really don't know.

"Be a solution. If someone has a problem, capitalize on the opportunity to solve that problem," Wilson said. "Every single one of us has a supply of good deeds. They don't run away."

"Every single one of us has a supply of good deeds. They don't run away," Wilson said.

Margaret Murchison, who emceed the ceremony, also presented a Community Service award to Terry McMillian of Brick Capital Video for his contributions. McMillan can be found most events that happen in Sanford and Lee County.