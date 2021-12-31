Homicide, an arrest, and Heroes Park grant most-read stories of 2021

Dec. 30—As the clock approaches midnight to ring in a new year, it's a perfect time to look back at 2021 and review the top local stories appearing in the Hanford Sentinel.

We've compiled a quick-read list of the most popular articles during the past year. Choices are based on each story's importance to the community and its website traffic metrics, compiled daily to determine the most frequently read Hanford Sentinel articles posted online.

Each story listed below includes the original headline and a brief summary, along with a link to the website version, for those readers who prefer to digest articles online.

1. "Siblings identified in Hanford homicide"

MARCH 23, 2021 — The two victims in the homicide that shocked the entire Hanford community Monday morning have been identified as 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachary Hulbert. The man accused of killing the siblings is Ryan Hulbert's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Garrett Leyva ...

2. "Hanford PD arrests Visalia detective on charges of domestic abuse, DUI"

JULY 1, 2021 — Hanford Police Department arrested a Visalia detective Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and DUI, according to Kings County booking records. Samantha Adney was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, booked into the Kings County Jail at 7:30 a.m. and released roughly three hours later, according to the booking record ...

3. "$8.5M grant awarded to Hanford for Heroes Park"

DEC. 8, 2021 — In preparation for a grant application to the State of California, earlier this year the City of Hanford asked residents to "Design Your Dream Park." With Wednesday's announcement that the City of Hanford has been awarded an $8.5 million dollar grant from the State's Office of Grants and Local Services, that dream will now become reality ...

4. "Lemoore school psychologist arrested in sting"

SEP. 2, 2021 — A psychologist with the Lemoore Union High School District is on administrative leave after being arrested in a multi-agency sting to arrest online sexual predators, according to the school district. In a letter sent out to parents following the operation, the District said it had been notified of the arrest of school psychologist Christian Loeffler, and had put him on administrative leave during investigations by both the District and law enforcement ...

Story continues

5. "Lemoore guide runner, record-setting partner ready for Tokyo Paralympics"

JUNE 8, 2021 — On the race track, two men run side-by-side, tethered at the wrist. One of these men, Paralympic runner David Brown, is totally blind. The man attached to Brown is Jerome Avery, his guide runner. Avery is Brown's eyes, relaying everything to Brown and encouraging him all the way to the finish line ...

6. "Local U.S. Postal Service employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune"

JAN. 29, 2021 — Growing up, it was tradition for Sheldon Blackwell and his family to watch "Wheel of Fortune." Then when he had his own family, he carried on that tradition. Now, the longtime fan will get his own chance in front of the famous puzzle board. The 46-year-old U.S. Postal Service sales service associate in Hanford will appear on Wheel of Fortune ...

7. "Suspect arrested in Taoist Temple Museum fire"

JUNE 29, 2021 — While investigating a fire that occurred at the Taoist Temple Museum on May 13, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance where a female can be seen sitting on the steps of the building smoking, authorities said, adding that the female appears to set items of clothing on fire. Detectives, with the help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team) spoke with transients that frequented the area and were able to identify the female as 37-year-old Maxine Montenegro, authorities said ...

8. "Well site leaves 1 dead, water emergency declared"

JUNE 22, 2021 — An explosion led to the rupture of a 1.5 million-gallon water tank across the road from West Hills College Lemoore Monday, resulting in the death of a contractor and the injury of a city employee. The rupture, which is expected to further exacerbate the water shortage in the area, prompted Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson to declare a state of emergency ...

9. "Hanford City Council votes 3-2 for zoning changes to allow for additional businesses, commercial development"

NOV. 3, 2021 — Non-retail Hanford businesses will now be able to set up shop outside the Downtown area thanks to the most recent decision to change the City's zoning laws ...

10. "Murder in the first degree: Jury reaches 'guilty' verdict in Todd Pate trial"

JULY 22, 2021 — A murder case that started eight years ago has reached its conclusion with the conviction of Todd Pate for first-degree murder in Hanford. On Thursday afternoon at the Kings County Superior Court, the jury delivered its verdict after entering into deliberation following the closing arguments ...

11. "NAS Lemoore welcomes home two squadrons"

FEB. 25, 2021 — As two squadrons flew over NAS Lemoore on Thursday, families cheered, cried and hugged one another as a nearly 11-month deployment came to an end. After the squadrons made their way off their jets, families ran after their loved ones ...

12. "Suspected predators arrested in multi-agency sting"

SEP. 1, 2021 — A sting operation involving multiple law enforcement and criminal justice agencies has come to a close, resulting in 16 people being booked for arranging sex acts with a minor. Multiple local law agencies collaborated on "Operation Link Up," which targeted predators in the Central Valley ...