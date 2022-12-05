Homicide case hearing is Friday in Mercer County

Dec. 5—GROVE CITY — A Meadville man is scheduled to be in a district courtroom in Mercer County this week for a preliminary hearing on homicide and other charges for allegedly killing another Meadville man.

Johnny F. Henry Jr. is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with homicide, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse.

Henry, 31, is accused by state police with killing Joseph DeTello, 40, at a rural Mercer County property last month.

Henry faces a preliminary hearing in the case Friday before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub of Grove City. Online court records show Henry does not have an attorney as yet for the case.

Police allege Henry strangled DeTello at a Jackson Township property on Nov. 3. Henry then used DeTello's tan Volvo sport utility vehicle to drive the body to Lawrence County, where Henry left both the body and the vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township, police said.

A passing motorist found DeTello's remains around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, police said. The motorist had stopped after spotting DeTello lying on the ground outside the SUV, police said.

An autopsy Nov. 4 found DeTello's death was a homicide due to asphyxiation, police said.

The autopsy also found DeTello had suffered numerous cuts and abrasions on his head and body, plus had a 12-inch piece of fabric lodged in his throat as well as small rocks.

State police received a tip Nov. 10 that the homicide may have occurred at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County, Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said.

While court documents indicate Henry and DeTello knew each other, the alleged motive in the case hasn't been made known.

Henry was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio, area Nov. 15 on a warrant from Mercer County. He waived an extradition from Ohio Nov. 23 and was returned to Mercer County last week.

Henry remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail awaiting Friday's hearing.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.