Homicide case that left teen dead goes back to district court after judge’s error

HILLSDALE — A homicide case has been remanded back to district court after a circuit judge found that the lower court erred in evaluating if there was enough evidence to move forward to trial.

On Monday, Aug. 29, 1st Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Sara Lisznyai ordered the May 2022 case back to the 2B District Court because of an error made by Judge Megan Stiverson in applying Michigan law when considering whether or not to bind the case over to circuit court for trial.

Defense attorneys representing Kirk Thomas Culik filed a motion Monday to quash, or void, the preliminary examination that took place in July.

They argued that Stiverson failed to consider self-defense and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office failed to address self-defense concerns before binding the case over to the circuit court following the hearing.

A preliminary exam is a court hearing conducted to determine whether enough evidence exists to send a case to trial.

“The people must show Mr. Culik’s actions were unjustified,” Attorney Terry Johnson said. “The burden is on them to show that his actions were unjustified.”

Lisznyai agreed with the defense, stating, “in this case, I don’t think the district court applied the proper law.”

Despite objections from the defense, Lisznyai remanded the case so that Stiverson could consider the appropriate law to determine whether or not there is probable cause that a crime was committed and whether or not Culik is the one who committed the alleged crime.

Culik was arrested on allegations murder charges on May 22, just hours after an altercation erupted between him and a neighborhood teen — later identified as 16-year-old Robert Jeffery Flint, of Somerset Center — in front of Culik’s home in Somerset Center where the teen was shot and killed.

The charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder in the case if it ever went to trial and resulted in a conviction.

Flint’s brother, who was present during the shooting, testified during the examination that Culik initiated an attack on his brother after a verbal altercation escalated.

Culik stepped out of his driveway into the road and confronted the teens and then allegedly shoved the victim.

During that altercation, the brother joined the altercation and at one point, Culik was knocked to the ground which is when he pulled a concealed handgun and fired one round striking Flint in the upper chest.

Flint was taken by paramedics to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson where he later died.

Chief Assistant Jamie Wiesniewski argued Monday that it was not a case of self-defense, as Culik is the one who initiated the assault on Flint and self-defense cannot be used if a person is engaged in a crime — in this case being assault — when an act of self-defense occurs.

Defense attorneys countered that was nullified when the second teenager joined the altercation, outnumbering the 66-year-old Culik who ended up on his back on the ground.

The district court has yet to schedule a continued preliminary examination hearing in the matter for Stiverson to apply the applicable law.

