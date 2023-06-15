Homicide case postponed when suspect shows up without attorney, authorities say

Jun. 15—WINDBER, Pa. — The homicide case against a Richland Township man who allegedly confessed to the June 2 shooting death in Shade Township was postponed Wednesday to give him more time to find an attorney, authorities said.

Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of the 100 block of Terrace Drive, appeared before District Judge William Seger, of Windber, for the murder of Clifton Earl Johnson, 64, of Hooversville.

Mostoller, wearing an orange jail uniform, handcuffs and leg irons, shuffled into the courtroom escorted by a state trooper.

Seger asked Mostoller why he was without an attorney.

Mostoller said he was under the impression that he was being represented by Art McQuillan after he met with the Johnstown attorney for 45 minutes at Somerset County Jail.

The judge said unless an attorney enters his name into the record, the case could not proceed. A new court date is being scheduled.

State police charged Mostoller with criminal homicide.

Mostoller allegedly shot Johnson at a residence in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Mostoller reportedly called the Somerset barracks saying "A guy came at me with a wrench and I killed him," a complaint affidavit said.

Troopers said that when they arrived, they found Johnson partially under a sliding barn door.

He had been shot seven times. Troopers arrested Mostoller at the scene, where he reportedly admitted to killing Johnson, but then refused to answer questions.

Troopers said they found shell casings near the body.

Johnson had been shot seven times — four times in the back, two times in the right bicep and one time in the right eye, the affidavit said.

Troopers allegedly found a loaded .45-caliber pistol on a workbench.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. It's unclear what the relationship was between the two men.

"We're looking into a lot of the background information on the case," Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Mostoller is being held at the jail without bond.