Homicide case preliminary hearing is moved to January

Dec. 8—The preliminary hearing for a Meadville man accused of killing another Meadville man in Mercer County last month has been rescheduled for early January.

The preliminary hearing for Johnny F. Henry Jr. was to be held Friday before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub in Grove City.

However, it has been rescheduled to Jan. 6 before Straub.

The rescheduling was at the request of Henry's defense attorney, Gene Placidi of Erie, for more time to prepare for the hearing.

Henry, 31, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with the death of Joseph DeTello, 40, at a property in Jackson Township, Mercer County.

Henry is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse.

Police accuse Henry of strangling DeTello at the property on Nov. 3. They allege Henry then used DeTello's tan Volvo sport utility vehicle to drive the body to Lawrence County, where Henry left both the body and the vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township.

DeTello's body was found around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 by a passing motorist who had stopped after spotting DeTello lying on the ground outside the vehicle, police said.

DeTello's death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy Nov. 4. He had suffered numerous cuts and abrasions on his head and body, plus had a 12-inch piece of fabric lodged in his throat as well as small rocks, according to the autopsy report.

State police received a tip on Nov. 10 that the death may have occurred at a residence near Lake Latonka in Mercer County, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.

While court documents indicate Henry and DeTello knew each other, the alleged motive in the case hasn't been made known.

Henry was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio, area Nov. 15 on a warrant from Mercer County and subsequently was extradited from Ohio.

He remains lodged in the Mercer County Jail without bond awaiting the Jan. 6 hearing.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.