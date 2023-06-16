Homicide on Center Parkway marks Sacramento’s 6th shooting death this week, police say

A man died following a shooting Wednesday evening in Sacramento’s Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near the 8100 block of Center Parkway, where they located an adult victim with at least one gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the news release. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, police said. No suspect information is available.

At least six people have been killed this week across four shooting incidents within Sacramento city limits, according to police.

Two people died after a shooting Monday afternoon in Old North Sacramento; police say it is possible the two men involved in that incident shot each other. Two others were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Del Paso Heights.

Another person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning on San Jose Way in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood.

All four recent incidents remain under investigation.