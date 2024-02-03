Homicide charge dropped against teen in 2022 fatal shooting in New Kensington

Feb. 2—Westmoreland County prosecutors on Friday dismissed murder charges against a Pittsburgh teenager and allowed him to plead guilty to lesser charges in connection to a fatal shooting 19 months ago in New Kensington.

Avian Molter, 16, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. Charges of criminal homicide, second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault counts were dismissed.

Molter was among the seven people charged for the July 3, 2022 killing of 39-year-old Jason Raiford at the Valley Royal Court Apartments in New Kensington. Prosecutors said the group surrounded Raiford in the apartment building's lobby and demanded money for a drug debt.

Witnesses said Raiford was hit on the head with a gun and as a melee ensued he fled from the building and was shot 11 times, including several in the back as he lay on the ground.

Molter did not fire a weapon during the shooting, prosecutors said.

Amir Kennedy, 16, of New Kensington fired the fatal shots, according to police. A Westmoreland County jury, following a week-long trial in December found Kennedy guilty of first-degree murder and other related offenses. Two other co-defendants, Elijah Gary, 20, of New Kensington and DaMontae Brooks, 17, of New Kensington were acquitted of homicide charges.

Gary, who police said initiated the melee, and Brooks were was convicted of robbery and conspiracy counts.

Braedon Dickinson, 16, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty in juvenile court earlier this week to third-degree murder for his role in Raiford's killing.

Molter faces up to 20 years in prison by virtue of his guilty plea, said Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Molter, who was prosecuted as an adult, will remain in the youthful offenders pod at the Allegheny County Jail until he is sentenced in about three months.

Rich Cholodofsky is a TribLive reporter covering Westmoreland County government, politics and courts. He can be reached at rcholodofsky@triblive.com.