Homicide charge dropped for Bronx man accused of driving over Mount Vernon man

A Bronx man accused of driving the car that killed a Mount Vernon man six years ago pleaded guilty Monday but not to the manslaughter charge he had faced.

Edmund Pennil, 45, was promised a state prison term of one to three years after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting.

He was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer when he struck 41-year-old Tremayne Williams at about 6:20 a.m. Sept. 6, 2017, on East Third Street near Langdon Avenue. Prosecutors had alleged that Pennil was aware Williams was under the car when he then drove over him.

Just before he was hit, Williams had been chased by two other men who had gotten out of Pennil's car. One of the men kicked Williams as he lay on the ground before the men got back into the car and Pennil drove off.

According to court documents, Pennil sold the SUV to a junkyard. But it was located by investigators and Williams’ DNA was eventually discovered on the car. Pennil was taken into custody in November 2021 following a traffic stop in the Bronx in which police found a loaded gun and ammunition. He was then charged in Williams' killing and indicted last year. Charges related to the gun are still pending in Bronx Criminal Court.

Neither of the other men who were with Pennil that morning have been publicly identified and no one else has been charged in the case.

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on why Pennil was allowed to plead to the lower felony. He had faced up to 15 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty scheduled sentencing for Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man pleads guilty to leaving scene of car crush death in Mount Vernon