Homicide charge upgraded to murder in Mount Kisco stabbing

A Mount Kisco resident accused of fatally stabbing a housemate is now facing a murder charge.

Oscar Morales told Westchester County police investigators that he stayed on the scene after stabbing David Esquivel Lemus late on June 24 because he didn't think he had done anything wrong, according to court documents. He said a fight broke out between the two after Lemus repeatedly hit him and that he stabbed him after grabbing a knife to protect himself.

Morales, 42, pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at his arraignment in Westchester County Court.

He was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter charge shortly after the stabbing at 305 Lexington Ave., a multi-family house where both lived.

Lemus, 36, suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his heart and was pronounced dead at the hospital early on July 25.

The homicide charge was upgraded by a grand jury in an indictment last month. Details of what led to the higher charge were not immediately available but the murder charge accuses Morales of intentionally killing Lemus.

In the detectives' account of Morales' statement to them, the two had known each other for more than eight years and lived together for two months. After they had gone fishing together for several hours on June 24, Morales said he was making dinner late that afternoon when Lemus came into the kitchen and punched him in the stomach and then hit him in the head with a spoon.

Later, when he was eating, Morales told detectives, Lemus started to strangle him and said he would kill him. Morales said he grabbed the knife because he feared for his life. Lemus tried to get the knife away and the two were locked in a struggle when Morales stabbed him, according to the court document. He said he didn't know where or how many times he stabbed him.

After the stabbing, he said, Lemus left the kitchen and walked towards the front door before collapsing. Morales told the detectives he mopped up the blood and put the knife in the sink and waited for police to arrive.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Oscar Morales faces murder charge in Mount Kisco stabbing