Homicide charged in fatal Scranton stabbing

Jul. 21—Nearly a month after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Scranton in what law enforcement said was a gang-related fight, authorities charged the suspected knifeman with criminal homicide.

The Lackawanna County district attorney's office on Wednesday announced amended charges against three city teenagers held in the June 22 killing of Tyler McKenna: Amir Williams, 16, 528 Wheeler Ave., Nahsyeis Williams, 16, 227 Stephen Ave., and Sheldon Datilus, 17, 410 Harrison Ave. Though juveniles, each are charged as adults.

Amir Williams, who city police alleged repeatedly stabbed McKenna, is now charged with criminal homicide in addition to criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Police initially arrested him just after the fight for aggravated assault and related counts while their investigation proceeded.

Charges against Nahsyeis Williams and Datilus were amended to include aggravated assault as an accomplice, according to court paperwork. They are also each charged with criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

District Attorney Mark Powell said the more serious offenses come after additional investigation of the fight, which broke out at around 3 W. Olive St., near Scranton High School.

"We knew the charges had to be amended but we wanted to wait until the investigation is complete," Powell said.

Video footage of the fight showed McKenna first engaged in a brawl with Datilus until Amir Williams appeared with a knife and stabbed him three times in his back and side, according to a criminal complaint.

Powell said the brawl was "retaliatory in nature" and stemmed from "disputes between separate gangs." He declined to elaborate on specifics, citing the pending criminal case.

As the fight continued, someone knocked the knife out of Amir Williams' hand, according to a criminal complaint. Nahsyeis Williams then entered the fray and started to beat McKenna as Datilus held him.

Amir Williams, knife in hand again, stabbed McKenna "at least" four times in his chest, police charged.

Those involved in the fight scattered as a host of officers arrived at the scene around 3:23 p.m. Outside the Geisinger clinic on West Olive Street, McKenna bled "profusely." He soon died in Geisinger Community Medical Center's emergency department of his wounds.

Coroner Tim Rowland ruled his death a homicide.

Police received descriptions of the assailants from 911 dispatchers and soon captured the three suspects.

The proximity of violence to Scranton High School prompted calls for greater safety measures in the school district.

Earlier this month, the district updated its policy to require clear backpacks and an enforced dress code. Attendees at the June 30 graduation ceremonies for West Scranton and Scranton high schools had to pass through additional security measures, such as metal detectors manned by deputy sheriffs.

"We continue to be on high alert and continue to monitor things," Powell said. "Particularly with juvenile offenders."

Attorney Mark Hinrich, who is representing Amir Williams, said he looks forward to defending his client.

"We have a defense that's going to be viable," he said.

Attorney Patrick Rogan, who is representing Datilus, said they plan to contest the charges but declined to comment further.

It was not clear if Nahsyeis Williams has an attorney.

The three remain held at the Lackawanna County Prison. Amir Williams was denied bail; Nahsyeis Williams and Datilus are jailed on $500,000 bail.

Powell said they are scheduled for "interest-of-justice" hearings Thursday, during which a judge determines if confinement is appropriate given their ages.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled July 29.

