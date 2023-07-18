Homicide charges against North York man in 2018 case have been dropped: DA's Office

Charges against 23-year-old Trayquan Robinson of North York, in relation to a 2018 homicide, have been dropped, according to the office of the York County District Attorney.

First Deputy Prosecutor Kara A. Bowser said all charges against Robinson had been withdrawn, including criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy criminal homicide.

"We filed a notice of withdrawal of charges pursuant to Pa.R.Crim.P.561," said York County District Attorney's Office Chief Administrator Kyle King.

In March this year, Robinson, along with Antonio Jones, 22, of York, and Tyler Orr, 26, of York Township, were charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy in the 2018 shooting death of Phillip Banks following a recommendation by a grand jury.

What happened in 2018

Banks, 20, of the 700 block of East King St., died May 21, 2018, from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office and York City Police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the first block of North Franklin Street and found Banks. He died about an hour later, and at the time police said they believed that he was targeted.

