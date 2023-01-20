Homicide charges dropped against suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped.

The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed.

Suspects Samuel Pegues and Charron Troutman are no longer charged with homicide in the shooting. Both will still stand trial on other charges related to the shooting.

All charges against third suspect Jaylone Hines, including criminal homicide, were held in court.

Court documents said video surveillance shows Pegues behind the wheel of a car parked at the gas station, which is where the three suspects allegedly started shooting at each other.

Two innocent bystanders were killed. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old John Hornez, who police said was involved in the shootout and shot at the car moments before he was shot and killed.

