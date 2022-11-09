Homicide charges filed against 7 accused of kidnapping, killing Ebensburg teen

Nov. 9—INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana County authorities filed homicide charges on Tuesday in the Oct. 20 death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of Ebensburg, whose body was found in Brush Valley Township, state Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release.

Seven adults, six of them from Johnstown, are charged with kidnapping and criminal homicide.

Charged were Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all from Johnstown; and Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana.

"While these individuals are charged with additional crimes (Tuesday), the investigation is still ongoing as to the particular conduct of each defendant," Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said.

A 14-year-old girl from Johnstown also was charged with kidnapping and is in a juvenile detention facility.

Garreffa's body was discovered Oct. 22, two days after he was reported missing. He had been living with his grandmother in Buffington Township, Indiana County.

Garreffa, who suffered from autism, died from numerous stab wounds to the upper body, neck and head.

Police allege the group arrived at his grandmother's home, grabbed the teenager and led him to a waiting red 2001 Dodge Caravan. His body was found in tall weeds about two miles from his grandmother's residence.

In a complaint affidavit, police said Garreffa had a verbal dispute with Buchkoski, who is his cousin. Buchkoski reportedly said, "He will be dead before the end of the day," according to police.

Greenfield called it a "personal grievance."

In the affidavit of probable cause, police said they had learned that Buchkoski "bore ill will towards the victim due to a prior incident involving the accused's girlfriend."

The Tribune-Democrat archives show Garreffa was a member of the Forest Hills High School Class of 2021.

The seven adults are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond. Charges were filed before District Judge Susanne Steffee, of Homer City.

"I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden," Manzi said.

Rivera also faces criminal charges in Somerset County, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Windber Borough in July. Windber police charged Rivera with rape by forcible compulsion, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and related counts.

According to a complaint affidavit, Rivera and the juvenile communicated via Snapchat and agreed to meet at Sheetz in Windber. They later walked to a nearby residence where Rivera allegedly assaulted her.