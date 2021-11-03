Homicide charges filed against Antigo man in connection with mother’s death; suspect still at large

ANTIGO – Prosecutors have filed homicide charges against a 38-year-old man police have been looking for since Sunday.

Derek David Goplin of Antigo faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the death of his mother, Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo. The Langlade County District Attorney's Office filed the charges Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Antigo police went to the home of Reese on Monday to do a welfare check on her. An officer entered the home and found Reese lying on the floor. A comforter partially covered her.

An officer saw blood on the side of Reese's face, according to the complaint. She had a wound on her hand, and it looked like she had gotten it defending herself. Reese also had a stab wound on her torso, according to the complaint.

Police contacted a neighbor who had a security camera on the outside of his home, according to the complaint. Surveillance footage showed at 2:42 p.m. Sunday, Reese was outside with a child. The footage shows Goplin leaving the home with the child at 5:15 p.m., according to the complaint.

Waukesha police later found the child wandering alone around a motel complex in Waukesha, according to the complaint. The child told officers Goplin was gone and had told the child to hide, according to the complaint. The child said they were playing hide-and-seek. The child also reported seeing Goplin hurt Reese, according to the complaint.

The child also told police that Reese tried to kill Goplin, according to the complaint.

A woman said she talked to Reese at about 3 p.m. Sunday and tried calling Reese again at about 9 p.m., but Reese didn't answer the phone, according to the complaint.

Police are looking for Goplin around the Waukesha area. Goplin has brown eyes and hair, weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a brown beanie hat. His vehicle is a red 2016 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license plate RANDYR.

