Homicide charges filed against Milwaukee man and teen in death of Prince McCree, 5

A Milwaukee man and teenager have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 5-year-old Prince McCree, whose body was found in a dumpster last week after being reported missing.

Charged in the case are David E. Pietura, 27, and a 15-year-old, who lived together in the same residence as Prince and his family. The teen was charged in adult court, in accordance with state law, but the Journal Sentinel is not naming him due to his age.

In addition to the homicide charge, Pietura and the teen face charges of physical abuse of a child causing death and hiding a corpse. The teen also faces three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Both were arrested last week. An attorney for both couldn't immediately be reached Monday.

Prince had just started kindergarten this fall and had recently lost his second baby tooth, said Marie Stillo, a cousin of Prince’s mother. He had two siblings and enjoyed school and superheroes such as Spider-Man.

Prince McCree loved superheroes and was excited about losing his second baby tooth. He was found dead Thursday, Oct. 26 near the corner of N. Hawley Rd. and W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

"We are very sad at what happened, and it wasn't fair, but now we are just trying to deal with it and put him to rest and help my cousin as much as she can," Stillo told the Journal Sentinel on Friday.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family had raised more than $14,000 as of midday Monday.

Prince had last been seen inside his home on the 2400 block of North 54th Street by his mother at 9 a.m. but was discovered missing four hours later. Police issued multiple alerts about his disappearance in the following hours.

But that didn't include an Amber Alert, which would have pinged cell phone users in the area. Investigators didn't have information about a suspect or vehicle description, which are required pieces of information for issuing such an alert, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Prince was found in a dumpster about a mile south of his home, on the 5500 block of West Vliet Street, Thursday morning.

