Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver

The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash that killed a student and school bus driver has been charged.

Karandeep Singh, 30, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle as well as several counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving, impeding movement of traffic and operating with unsafe equipment.

Brylee Walker, 14, and the bus driver, Lindsey Thompkins, were killed in the crash that took place Nov. 2, 2021, in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County. Two other students were seriously injured.

According to the complaint, Singh was just getting back onto I-79 North after stopping at a truck stop, occupying the right travel lane, when he was hit from behind by the school bus.

At the time of the crash, Singh was traveling about 18.5 miles per hour and the bus was traveling about 67 miles per hour, according to the complaint. The posted speed limit is 70 miles per hour.

Both vehicles were inspected on Nov. 11, 2021 by a state trooper and motor enforcement officer, according to the complaint. The inspection found that several violations on the truck would have resulted in an out-of-service order.

The complaint states that Singh was negligent in continuing to operate his vehicle, resulting in death and serious injury.

Singh is awaiting arraignment.

