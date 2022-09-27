Man charged with criminal homicide after deadly argument in Jeannette

A Verona man is charged with criminal homicide after police said an argument over money turned deadly on Monday night.

Channel 11 was there as Antwone Thurston turned himself in after investigators said he stabbed a man to death in Jeannette after intervening in an argument.

Officers found William Osselburn, 62, with multiple stab wounds to his neck, arm and stomach.Officers tried to save him, but he died at the hospital.

“You get stabbed in the neck, chances of living are not too high,” neighbor, Richard, said.

Neighbors woke up to police taping off this corner of South Sixth Street in Jeannette Monday night.

Richard lives across the street and said the folding knife used in the attack was tossed right in front of his house. “A normal little pocket knife… you could get from Dollar General,” Richard said.

Detectives said Thurston and Osselburn were drinking on the porch with two women.Osselburn allegedly got into an argument with one of the women over money she allegedly owed him for repairs to her apartment.Thurston intervened and the two men got into a fight.

A witness told police Thurston attacked Osselburn before he fell to the ground and went unconscious.Thurston took off but his attorney said there is another side to the story. “Given the fact that this is at a preliminary arraignment, I obviously can’t make any statements at this time. The only thing I can say is that we really feel for our client who was viciously attacked that evening,” attorney Nicole Nino said.

Thurston was denied bail and taken to jail.

