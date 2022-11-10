Homicide charges to be filed in East Liberty shooting

A 26-year-old man is being charged for shooting and killing a man in East Liberty in September.

Marvin Roberson is facing criminal homicide and gun violation charges for the shooting death of 25-year-old Rayvaughn Perkins.

Perkins died at a hospital after being shot Sept. 29 in the 600 block of North St. Clair Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood, victim identified

According to the complaint, investigators spoke with witnesses and used video surveillance to identify Roberson as the shooter.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

