Homicide charges filed in highway crash

Mar. 30—WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP — A semi-truck driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle after hitting a Michigan man who was changing a tire July 31 on the shoulder of Interstate 80.

Christopher James McKee, 40, of Oakdale, Pa., was charged Wednesday by state police with homicide by vehicle, failure to pass a disabled vehicle in a lane not adjacent to the vehicle, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and speeding.

Daniel Lee Leinen, 23, of Sterling Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene from head and chest injuries, Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati has said.

Police were dispatched at 4:44 a.m. July 31 to mile marker 25.6 in the westbound lanes of the interstate in Wolf Creek Township, according to a criminal complaint.

It was reported that a semi-truck hit a disabled vehicle and possibly the person changing the tire.

The truck was partly on the shoulder and partly in the roadway, Leinen's car had its hazard lights on, and there was a man, later identified as Leinen, with serious injuries lying on his back.

McKee was questioned at the scene and told police that he had been driving in the right lane when he a saw a car stopped on the shoulder with its flashers on.

McKee said he then got tunnel vision and didn't know what to do. He heard a bang and thought he hit something, so he pulled over and called 911.

Police later determined that Leinen was outside his car trying to change a tire when he was hit, and McKee's truck crossed the white fog line that separates the road from the shoulder.

The recording from McKee's 911 call included him saying that he thinks he might have hit and killed someone with his truck, and that he had been nodding off slightly.

The man was situated on the fog line while changing the tire, McKee reported.

The westbound lanes were closed to traffic while the accident scene was cleared.

McKee was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township, and his preliminary hearing is set for April 19.

Story continues

He is free on bond.

------

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.