Homicide charges filed after man’s suspicious death in New Castle

What police first identified as a deadly crash in New Castle is now a homicide investigation, and the accused shooter was just charged.

A man was found dead at the scene of a crash early Wednesday morning. Police are now saying that man, Lance Louis, 42, was shot and killed.

After an initial investigation into the crash, police have identified the suspect as Leighton Weaver, 20.

