Homicide chief testified in Derek Chauvin's trial a threat is 'just not there' when suspect is handcuffed

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
3 min read
Lt. Richard Zimmerman, Chauvin trial
Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior MPD officer, testified about use of force in the Derek Chauvin trial. Pool cameras/Court TV

  • MPD homicide chief Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified a handcuffed person isn't a threat to officers.

  • Zimmerman also said Friday putting a knee on a suspect's neck isn't part of officers' training.

  • Doing so is a deadly use of force and isn't protocol when there's no threat, he said.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit, testified Friday in the Derek Chauvin trial that a handcuffed suspect is not a threat to officers.

Zimmerman, who's had a decorated career in policing and is the most senior officer in the department, told jurors that a suspect becomes an officer's responsibility the moment that officer places them in handcuffs.

"His safety is your responsibility," he said. "His wellbeing is your responsibility."

Zimmerman was the second witness to testify Friday, the 5th day of Chauvin's trial.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed.

Zimmerman didn't conduct a use of force review on Chauvin's case, but responded to the scene and deemed it a critical incident requiring the involved officers to be interviewed.

He walked the jurors through protocols that officers follow when dealing with a suspect who has already been handcuffed.

Zimmerman said a threat is "just not there" when a suspect is placed in handcuffs, even if they remain combative.

"Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way," he said. "They're cuffed. How can they really hurt you, you know?"

While a suspect might try to kick officers, he said, they can just move out of the way. He said it's the officers' job to try and calm down the suspect.

Zimmerman testified that in his more than 30 years on the job, it was never part of his use of force training to kneel on the neck of a handcuffed suspect. That would be a "deadly use of force," he said.

It's the duty of officers on scene to provide medical attention to an injured suspect while they wait for an ambulance, Zimmerman said. Earlier witnesses testified that no aid was provided to Floyd before paramedics arrived.

Judge Peter Cahill called for a 20 minute break in the middle of Zimmerman's testimony so attorneys could question the witness about the case out of jurors' earshot.

During that time, the prosecution asked the lieutenant what he thought about Chauvin's use of force on Floyd, which he called "totally unnecessary."

"It's just uncalled for," he said. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, and that's what they would have to feel to use that kind of force."

The restraint Chauvin used on Floyd should have "absolutely" stopped once he was handcuffed on the ground, Zimmerman said.

