Homicide defendant testifies, denies killing son

Jul. 14—Homicide defendant Brandon Pritcher testified Wednesday that he had spanked his 7-year-old son Leeam with his hand and a belt and admitted "slap[ping] him upside the head," but insisted that he was not trying to hurt the boy on Sept. 19, 2020.

Pritcher is accused of beating Leeam at their Terre Haute home, which authorities say led to Leeam's death the next day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Pritcher, 28, faces charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in death of a person under 14, domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Asked by defense attorney Matthew Daley if there was anything he would do differently that day, Pritcher answered, "Where do I begin? I should've done a lot of things differently."

Pritcher testified his son wasn't doing his homework or even bringing it home from school. Moreover, he said Leamm had repeatedly stolen money from him — money that he needed to pay an electric bill due imminently. He also said his gun had gone missing on the 18th.

"I was scared he would hurt himself" with the gun, Pritcher said, adding that he sent Leamm to spend some time with his grandfather to "separate him from the gun."

While Leeam was out of the house, "I tore the house completely upside down," Pritcher said. He eventually found the weapon in the box spring of his own bed.

Later, after Leamm returned home and received further punishment, he was sent to bed, according to Pritcher.

"I heard him causing a ruckus," Pritcher said, "something hitting metal." He testified that Leeam had hit himself in the past, and when he went to check on his son after hearing him cry, Leamm's nose was bleeding.

He took his son to the kitchen, where Leeam became unconscious. Pritcher said he splashed water in his face, then did the same in the bathroom, then took him to the living room.

Story continues

Pritcher admitted that he sent two texts to his girlfriend at 4:54 a.m. on Sept. 19 saying, "No kidding I accidentally killed Leeam," and "I'm going to jail," then deleted those texts from his phone. He also tried to call her twice before finally contacting 911 at 5:03 a.m.

"I wish I did [call 911] sooner," Pritcher testified. "I was panicking, hoping he would come out of it."

Questioned by police that day, Pritcher told them that Leeam was a pathological liar and routinely stole from him, but didn't inform them about the gun that had gone missing.

"I was under emotional distress," he said by way of explaining why he did not bring up the gun with officers.

Prosecutor Dan McGlone's cross-examination was contentious. At times, Judge Sarah Mullican reminded Pritcher he must answer the prosecutor's questions.

When Pritcher gave a response that did not answer McGlone's query, the prosecutor sternly intoned, "Listen to the question."

"Sounds like you're getting mad," Pritcher responded.

Later, Pritcher asked McGlone, "Are you trying to depict me as some kind of monster?"

Mullican interjected, "I'm not going to tell you again — answer the question."

McGlone attempted to establish whether Leamm was afraid of Pritcher, who vehemently denied that was the case.

Why would Leamm barricade himself in his room if he had already been punished, McGlone asked, and he suggested that Leamm hid the gun in his father's bedroom because he didn't want his father to know where it was and have access to it.

The prosecutor showed images of Leeam's bruised body and asked why Leeam would not be afraid of someone capable of that sort of violence.

Some in the courtroom gallery Wednesday wept at the images the prosecution displayed.

McGlone also said he found it suspicious that Pritcher discussed the missing gun at length during his testimony in court but didn't mention it at all during police questioning.

Closing arguments will open Thursday's session, and the case will then go to the jury.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.