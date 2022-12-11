Homicide defendant's lawyer seeks suppression of statements to police

Dec. 11—The attorney for a man scheduled to go on trial for homicide next month filed a motion to suppress statements made by his client in an interview with police last year, claiming that the statements were made in violation of the client's constitutional rights.

Charles Bierly, 24, is scheduled for a jury trial along with co-defendant James Robert Alberto as the two have been charged with the killing of Judith Comisky inside her Wilkes-Barre home on Sept. 16, 2021. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 30.

Bierly's lawyer, John Pike, filed a motion in court on Friday to suppress statements obtained from Bierly by investigators after Bierly was arrested on Sept. 17, 2021, initially on drug charges after a controlled substance transaction in Bear Creek.

According to Pike's motion, officers interrogating Bierly about the murder of Comisky continued to question Bierly even after he said that he wished to stop answering questions, a violation of Bierly's constitutional rights.

The motion also alleges that, after initially answering on a written Miranda rights form that he did not wish to speak to law enforcement, Bierly was told that police would not discuss his legal matters with him until he changed his answer and agreed to answer questions.

According to the motion, filed on Friday:

Bierly was initially arrested on Sept. 17 at approximately 2:08 a.m. at the OYO Hotel in Bear Creek Township after allegedly purchasing fentanyl outside the hotel.

The day before, Wilkes-Barre City officers responded to an alleged stabbing on Willow Street, which was ruled a criminal homicide after Comisky was discovered deceased.

Bierly became a person of interest in the stabbing investigation after police interrogated Alberto, and the motion states that Bierly's arrest "was orchestrated by law enforcement after the interrogation of James Alberto."

The questioning of Bierly began at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 17, according to the motion. Bierly was verbally read his Miranda rights at 3:14 a.m., and then a written form was given to Bierly to sign. The questioning detectives were identified in the motion as Detectives James Conmy and Matthew Stash

According to the motion, Bierly filled out the form and on the last line, he marked "no" when asked if he wished to speak to law enforcement now; a copy of the form was included in the motion filed in court.

Pike's motion alleges that, at this point, Conmy told him that "he could not speak to the defendant relative (to) his legal matters until he changed his response to 'yes'."

This was repeated again, according to the motion, until Bierly changed his answer on the form. The questioning detectives left the room for approximately eight minutes, and returned with a new copy of the waiver form for Bierly to sign, which he did.

The questioning picks back up at 3:30 a.m., and at 3:37 a.m., Bierly steps out to use the restroom, according to the motion. When he returns, the motion claims that Bierly told investigators "I want to stop the interview" and "I want to see the judge."

The motion shows a line of questioning that went on even after Bierly declared his wishes to stop the interview, including detectives allegedly showing Bierly a picture of Comisky and asking him "what happened to that poor lady?"

The motion claims that questioning continued for approximately one hour after Bierly asked to stop.

"In response to Mr. Bierly's desire to cease questioning and instead of 'scrupulously honoring' Mr. Bierly's request, detectives ignored Mr. Bierly's right to cut off questioning and continued to interrogate him," read the last few entries in Pike's motion.

"The responses given by Mr. Bierly during the aforesaid recorded interrogation should be suppressed because the detectives failed to honor Mr. Bierly's right to discontinue questioning at any time."

Judge Michael T. Vough issued a "rule returnable" date of Jan. 20 at 3 p.m., for the District Attorney's office to respond to the motion if they choose.

Vough said earlier in the week that any forthcoming motions and petitions will not delay the trial date.