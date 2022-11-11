Homicide detectives arrest suspect in fatal car-to-car shooting of Sacramento driver

Homicide detectives arrested a man suspected of firing a gun from another vehicle and killing a driver two weeks ago in south Sacramento.

Peter Van Phan, 26, of Sacramento County was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the shooting death of 20-year-old Andy Van, according to an updated news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento man was found wounded by gunfire inside a crashed car.

Phan was booked late Wednesday at the Sacramento County Jail. He remained in custody Thursday evening and was being held without bail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about his arrest.

At 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Sheriff’s Office received a ShotSpotter alert indicating at least two gunshots had been fired in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just south of 47th Avenue.

A few minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passerby reporting there was someone in the area inside a crashed car who had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man, later identified as Van, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was sitting inside his car which had crashed into a fence, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures on the victim until medics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries several hours later.