Homicide detectives arrest suspect in man’s death after fistfight in south Sacramento

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect accused of manslaughter in the death of a man after a reported fistfight Sunday evening in a south Sacramento apartment complex.

Arlando Arnold, 29, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. He was booked Monday at the Sacramento County Jail.

Arnold remained in custody at the jail, where he was being held without bail. He’s scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the decedent as Dayrell Williams, 53, of Sacramento. He died in front of an apartment in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, just west of Stockton Boulevard.

The fatality was first reported about 5:20 p.m. Sunday as hand-to-hand fighting after an argument at the apartment complex, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi has said.

Deputies arrived and found Williams who was unresponsive. The suspect had left the area. Sheriff’s officials said Williams was not breathing and had no pulse, so the deputies began administering chest compressions until medics arrived. The medics then pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and later identified Arnold as the suspect. Sheriff’s officials said the detectives did not believe there were any other subjects involved in the homicide. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about the case.