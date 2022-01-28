Homicide detectives asking San Angelo for help in shooting death of Army Sergeant

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the San Angelo public’s assistance in the January 1, 2021 murder investigation of Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell, according to a news release.

Homicide Detectives believe that an individual or individuals in the San Angelo area may have information in Mitchell's murder investigation.

On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 8779 Wurzbach, in San Antonio. Sometime after 2 a.m., Mitchell left the bar in her 2019 white Dodge Charger alone, a news release stated.

A screen shot shows a red SUV detectives with the San Antonio Police Department are trying to locate in the murder investigation of Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in the San Angelo area.

Mitchell was traveling eastbound on IH-10 and had just passed the Vance Jackson exit when detectives believe someone in a red vehicle opened fire and struck the driver side of her vehicle, a news release stated.

Mitchell may have swerved into the red vehicle causing minor damage. She was shot several times, according to the news release.

Mitchell was transported to the hospital where she passed away at approximately 3:21 am.

Others are reading: Don't be fooled by police impersonators. Here's what to do if stopped by an unmarked car.

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the San Angelo area in the January 1, 2021 murder investigation of Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell.

Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in the San Angelo area.

Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Army CID is offering a combined $30,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Mitchell’s murder.

You can remain anonymous. If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, reference case SAPD 21-000072.

John Tufts covers enterprise and investigative topics in West Texas. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Reward offered in death of Texas Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell