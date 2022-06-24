Homicide detectives investigate deadly stabbing on Indy's north side

One woman died after being stabbed during a disturbance on Indianapolis’ north side Thursday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the disturbance occurred in the 2900 block of Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street, said Capt. Kimberly Young.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West 30th Street, about half a mile away, around 4 p.m. where they found the injured woman outside of a home. The woman was taken transported to a hospital, where she died, Young said.

Police were questioning a person of interest in connection with the woman’s death Thursday evening, Young said.

Police investigate after a woman was found with injuries from a stabbing in the 500 block of West 30th Street on Indianapolis' north side on June 23, 2022. The woman died after she was transported to a hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The injured woman was found across the street from a church. West 30th Street was heavy with traffic as police investigated and crime scene tape blocked off the driveway of a home.

Neighbors and onlookers watched as police investigated. Later in the evening, a group of children rode their bikes in a parking lot nearby.

Kimberly Jackson, 38, was on a walk with her stepsister and two daughters near the area where the woman was found.

Jackson moved into the neighborhood in March. She said she keeps a very close eye on her kids partially because of the sirens she hears frequently.

“It’s everywhere,” Jackson said. “You can’t escape it. There’s always something.”

