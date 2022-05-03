Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead inside vehicle on Indy's west side

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis Monday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Jaguar Place on a report of a death investigation just after 11:30 a.m. The Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man dead, according to IMPD.

The man had traumatic injuries, and investigators do not believe that there is an active threat to the area, according to police.

More news: IMPD: Body found under 'suspicious' circumstances at abandoned northeast side school Monday

More: Four people died in four days in Indianapolis — all in car crashes. Here's what we know.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and will release his name after his next of kin has been notified, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about man’s death is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man found dead inside vehicle on Indy's west side