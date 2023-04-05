Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in Carmichael home

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning in Carmichael, authorities said.

A man in his 60s was found around 1 a.m. inside a residence near Garfield and Locust avenues, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was detained at the scene, Gandhi said, and detectives are investigating whether the incident began as a dispute that escalated into a physical fight.

The exact cause of death was not immediately clear, but the man was not shot, Gandhi said.

Detectives remained at the scene Wednesday morning.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after family is notified.