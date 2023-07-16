Homicide detectives investigate Rancho Cordova incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night near the intersection of Folsom and Sunrise boulevards, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that an adult male may have been struck by a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived, they found an unresponsive man. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead.

A few minutes later, officers from the California Highway Patrol found a second injured victim nearby, according to deputies. That victim was expected to survive.

Detectives said that the first man appeared as if he was struck by a vehicle but the nature of the incident, as well as a connection to the second victim, remained unknown. The Sheriff’s Office, which contracts police services for the city, said in a news release it was continuing to investigate but had no suspect information.

The identity of the fatal victim is expected to be released by the Coroner’s Office once family is notified.