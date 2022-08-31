Homicide detectives investigating after 1-year-old child falls from window in Plum

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a 1-year-old child fell from a window in Plum borough.

According to a release from police, County 911 was notified that the child fell from a window in the 100 block of Winchester Drive.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

