Homicide detectives investigating 2 separate deaths

Feb. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating two deaths — one initially ruled a suicide on Tuesday and another after a person was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the Thursday incident is deemed "suspicious" at this time while the Tuesday incident was confirmed to be a homicide through autopsy.

He said police responded around 2 p.m. on Thursday to a home in the 5000 block of Glendale Road NW, a few blocks from Central and Atrisco.

"An individual was discovered to be deceased, and homicide detectives were dispatched to begin an investigation," he said. Gallegos gave no other details.

On Tuesday, he said officers responded to a call of a man's body being found at 75 Hotel Circle NE, near Lomas and Eubank. Gallegos said police found a man with "obvious signs of trauma" and the death was initially classified as a suicide.

He said the Office of the Medical Investigator told detectives the next day that it was ruled a homicide through autopsy.

"A delayed Homicide call-out was initiated," Gallegos said.