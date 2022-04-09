Homicide detectives investigating February death of Indy woman found in alley

Detectives are investigating after the death of a woman found in an alley in February was determined to be a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue on Indianapolis’s north side where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services on scene.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Cynthia Shouse and her death was determined to be a homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office on Friday, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or to remain anonymous.

