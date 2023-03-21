Homicide detectives investigating after man is found dead in Citrus Heights, police say

Police are investigating a man’s death Monday evening at a Citrus Heights residence as a suspected homicide, authorities said.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a body found inside a home on Sayonara Drive, Citrus Heights Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Wells said.

Wells said the man had unspecified injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation by detectives, the death does not appear to be a random act, Wells said, and “is being treated as a homicide.” There is no increased threat to the community, he said.

No suspect information was available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.