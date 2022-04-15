Homicide detectives investigating shooting, crash near Atlanta BeltLine
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting just blocks away from the Atlanta BeltLine.
Police have confirmed that one person was shot and homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.
Details on what led to the shooting are limited.
Channel 2′s Justin Carter was on the Donnelly Avenue scene Friday morning where a car had crashed through a chain link fence.
Witnesses told Carter they were shocked to see something like this happen in their neighborhood.
“It’s a quiet neighborhood. It’s usually not like this. It’s a shocker to me,” said Brandon McDaniel.
Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects.
We'll have the latest updates from the scene on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
