Homicide detectives investigating shooting at northwest Fort Worth house, police say

Emerson Clarridge

A person was shot on Monday afternoon at a house in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

From the house in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive, the person was reported shot about 4:45 p.m.

Fort Worth police did nit immediately release other information about the shooting, including the age, sex and condition of the person, and a MedStar spokesperson declined to release information.

Homicide Unit detectives were investigating the matter.

