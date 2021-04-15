Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in south Kansas City apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a person found Thursday in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded before 10 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 10700 block of East 98th Terrace because a caller was concerned about the welfare of someone who had not been heard from, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A person was then found dead inside a unit. Detectives determined the person’s death did “not appear natural.”

The medical examiner’s office will determine the person’s cause and manner of death. Until that determination is made, police are probing the death as a homicide to “ensure all steps are covered at this early stage of the investigation,” a police spokesman said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.