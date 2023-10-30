Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death at metro Atlanta apartment complex

Police and homicide investigators are at the scene of a person found dead at ta Cheshire Bridge apartment complex Monday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 was over the Lindridge-Martin Manor, where there were several police cars outside the building.

Homicide investigators and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office are working to learn how the person died.

Police did not say where the victim was found or if the person was inside or outside the building. They also didn’t provide any identifying information about the victim.

It’s unclear whether they are searching for anyone else in relation to the case.